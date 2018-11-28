CZW Cage of Death to Stream on Highspots Wrestling Network

– CZW’s Cage of Death 20 will air live on The Highspots Wrestling Network for subscribers. CZW announced on Wednesday that the show will stream on the network on December 9th.

The card is as follows:

* CZW Championship Cage of Death Match: Ricky Shane Page vs. Mance Warner

* Atsushi Onita & Matt Tremont vs. DJ Hyde & Masada

* CVVZW Tag Team Championship Tables Match: CZW Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep

* CZW Wired Championship Match: Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro

* Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic

* Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

* John Silver vs. Shane Strickland vs. Rich Swann

* Anthony Green (w/Platinum Hunnies) vs. David Starr

* Leyla Hirsh open challenge

