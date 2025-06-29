– In a video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley ranked the finishers he took during his career that hurt the most. According to D-Von, Chris Jericho’s Lion Tamer, also known as the Walls of Jericho, was the most painful move to take, and it genuinely hurt him when Jericho applied it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

D-Von Dudley on the Walls of Jericho: “Let’s start with the Walls of Jericho. Now, when I worked with Jericho, I worked with Jericho a lot during my time in WWE when he was there, and there were a couple of times where he did put on the Walls of Jericho. Because my knees were bad at the time, and still are to this day, somewhat. Whenever he would wrench back on it, I was screaming in pain for real because I didn’t want to tap out.”

On how it wrenched back his knees: “Of course, if I tap out, it’s over. That wasn’t the finish. It did hurt because, again, you’re wrenching back on knees that don’t want to go back, and that chronic pain, those sharp pains that shoot into those kneecaps. So I was in a lot of pain when those moves were made, but I will say I survived.”

Jericho now currently wrestled for AEW. D-Von Dudley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 with tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray).