Damage CTRL Show Up On WWE Raw, Attack Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
Damage CTRL made an appearance on this week’s WWE Raw, ambushing the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two appeared on tonight’s show in the background of a backstage segment, and then coming out to attack Kayden Carter and Katana Chance while they were staring off with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
Asuka & Kairi Sane are set to battle Chance & Carter for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
What's @itsBayleyWWE doing here on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/32SyL2Vnkp
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024
It's a Damage CTRL night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6FmtW1ZVpo
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024
