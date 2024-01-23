Damage CTRL Show Up On WWE Raw, Attack Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Damage CTRL made an appearance on this week’s WWE Raw, ambushing the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two appeared on tonight’s show in the background of a backstage segment, and then coming out to attack Kayden Carter and Katana Chance while they were staring off with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Asuka & Kairi Sane are set to battle Chance & Carter for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.