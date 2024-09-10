Damian Priest On His Time As Senor Money In the Bank, What Was In the Briefcase

Damian Priest recently looked at his run as Senor Money in the Bank and revealed what was in the briefcase. Priest won the 2024 Money in the Bank match and held the briefcase for nine months, and he talked about that period during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Senor Money in the Bank name: “Yeah. After a few failed cash-ins, I was like, doesn’t seem like I’m cashing in any time soon. So I went and I was like, ‘Hey, got an idea,’ and I presented it as merch, and they were like, ‘Great idea,’ [laughs]. I was like, we’ll do it custom, and I want to be called Señor, throw a little difference. Everybody that’s had different briefcases had a thing to it. I was like, I want to be Señor. It’s the first one, it’s completely different, and you’re always trying to be different. I loved it, and I’m glad that I was able to hold it for so long, now in retrospect, because I had a cool briefcase that I was able to hold for so long. It also came from the idea, it looked like I was carrying around a giant lunchbox around the airports. It was embarrassing. So that’s really why I wanted to change it.”

On traveling with the briefcase: “A lot of times I would check a bag, just so I could put it in my checking, even though I didn’t need a checking bag. It’s the funniest thing. Everybody’s like, ‘You got money in there?’ I’m like, ‘It literally says in the bank.’ [Laughs] It literally says, ‘In the bank,’ but okay, let’s let that one go. Some would be like, ‘Money in the Bank. Manifesting, that’s good, good for you.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks, that’s exactly what I’m doing.’ [Laughs]”

On what he had in the briefcase: “Just a contract. But I would put my toiletries. I wouldn’t put my dirty stuff in because that was a complaint that they told me from the get-go. They’re like, ‘Hey, don’t be like previous holders that put their dirty stuff in here and just ruined these briefcases.’ I was, ‘I’m good, don’t worry.’ I would just put stuff that like, toiletries or take my gear to a show in them. But yeah, I used it. I legitimately used it like a real briefcase. I didn’t have paperwork, so I used other stuff, my sunglasses and stuff like that.”