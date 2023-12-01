Dana White Says CM Punk Is One Of the Easiest People He’s Dealt With

Dana White is happy to see CM Punk back with WWE, calling Punk one of the easiest people he’s ever dealt with. Punk had a two-fight run in the UFC, and White commented on Punk’s return to WWE in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. A couple highlights are below:

On contacting Punk after his Survivor Series return: “I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago. It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible.”

On his own dealings with Punk: “I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with. Do I give my blessing? 100 percent. I love the guy.”

On Punk’s UFC run: “Look, those were tough fights. You know what else is important? Everybody that he trained with and everybody around him in his camp respected him. That spoke volumes.”