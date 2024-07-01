Daniel Garcia Says He Deserves AEW International Title, Plans To Beat Will Ospreay

In a digital exclusive following AEW Forbidden Door, Daniel Garcia commented on Will Ospreay’s loss to Swerve Strickland and said he plans to beat Ospreay on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The two will fight for the AEW International Championship.

He said: “There you have it. Forbidden Door Three just ended, they’re tearing down the ring. I just was in a suite watching one of the greatest wrestling matches I’ve seen in my life. Swerve Strickland versus Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay, I have you this Wednesday. I was hoping it was gonna be for the world title and the International Title. But you couldn’t get the job done, so now I just gotta take your International Title from you. Don’t get me wrong, you guys deserved that main event. I wasn’t on the card, and you guys deserved the main event. I promise you you do. But I think maybe I deserve something, too, and I think I deserve the International Title at this point. All of my lost opportunity that I’ve had at AEW, it’s all my fault. I take full accountability for every opportunity that I’ve lost. But I promise you, I’m not losing another one. I will hold gold in AEW if it is the last thing that I do in this company. All the nights that I’ve laid in bed staying up late, thinking, staying up late, praying to Jesus, if I am on the right path, it will all make sense this Wednesday, when I take the International Title from you, Will. With all due respect, I need this way more than you do.“