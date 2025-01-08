Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle Confront New Day Backstage At WWE Raw

Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle took the New Day to task backstage at Monday night’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw the two Boy Meets World stars in attendance at the show, and WWE posted a backstage video of the two running into Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.

In the video, which you can see below, Woods and Kingston run into the two and talk them up. Fishel blows them off and says “New Day sucks!” before leaving and Friedle also exits after saying, “She’s right.”

Kingston retweeted the video, writing:

“January 6th, 2025. You people turned Topanga against me. Unforgivable.”

Class dismissed for The New Day! pic.twitter.com/7yr9V8I8Nv — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025