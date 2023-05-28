Darby Allin Plans To Climb Mount Everest In 2024

In a recent appearance on the Drinks With Johnny podcast, Darby Allin talked about one of his significant plans for next year: ascending Mount Everest (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler mentioned he had a coach for the summit effort and that there were possible plans developing to document the experience. You can find a highlight from Allin and listen to the full podcast below.

On his goals for Everest: “I’m excited for that, I’m excited for everything, life’s really awesome right now. I’m excited to go climb Mount Everest next year. I got like a coach and everything that we were talking about. I have to wait until April and May because that’s the only hiking season right now. You can only climb it between April and May. Once you connect with a team that like sets everything up, they kind of handle everything. You just give them your information and shit. So I’ve been talking to one guy who has submitted it before, and he’s climbed to base camp a bunch of other times, but he’s put me in touch with a bunch of people, and we want to most likely document the whole thing. Like some type of team from Discovery.”