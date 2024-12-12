Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Premieres on March 25

– Dark Side of the Ring returns for its sixth season in March 2025. As first reported by Deadline, Vice Studios is launching a new sports division for a number of new shows being created, along with confirming the sixth season of the docuseries.

The official Dark Side of the Ring X account then announced that the popular wrestling-themed docuseries will debut its upcoming sixth season on March 25, 2025. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed that he’s working on an upcoming episode of the docuseries on WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas.