Dave Lagana Announces Lucky 7 Rule for NWA TV Championship to Earn Shot at Worlds Title
– NWA Vice President announced a new rule for the NWA Television title earlier today. The new rule that’s being instituted for the TV title is the Lucky 7 rule.
Under the new rule, the TV champion can defend the belt and earn a shot at the NWA Worlds Championship. If the TV champion is able to defend the title seven times in a row, they will receive a shot at the NWA Worlds champion. A successful title defense is defined as a victory or going to a 6:05 time limit draw.
#NWATvTitle Lucky 7 Rule
Champion must defend title 7 times in a row.
Successful defense is a victory or going to 6:05 time limit draw.
Win 7 times in a row… get a shot at #TenPoundsOfGold
See @starkmanjones first #NWAPowerrr defense – https://t.co/By6fUoZrwj pic.twitter.com/rBlJR8zmnL
— David Lagana (@Lagana) January 29, 2020
