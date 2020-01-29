Dave Lagana Announces Lucky 7 Rule for NWA TV Championship to Earn Shot at Worlds Title

– NWA Vice President announced a new rule for the NWA Television title earlier today. The new rule that’s being instituted for the TV title is the Lucky 7 rule.

Under the new rule, the TV champion can defend the belt and earn a shot at the NWA Worlds Championship. If the TV champion is able to defend the title seven times in a row, they will receive a shot at the NWA Worlds champion. A successful title defense is defined as a victory or going to a 6:05 time limit draw.