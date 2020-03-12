Davey Boy Smith Announced For WWE Hall of Fame

It’s official: Davey Boy Smith is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020. On the latest After the Bell, Corey Graves announced that the late Smith, known during his WWE run as the British Bulldog, will be inducted at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony alongside the nWo, Batista, The Bella Twins, and JBL.

Smith was first reported as a planned member of this year’s class last month. The Hall of Fame ceremony is currently scheduled (barring a potential cancellation over coronavirus concerns) to take place on April 2nd, 2020 during WrestleMania 36 week and will air live on WWE Network.