New Name Rumored for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith will be one of the new inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductions is scheduled for WrestleMania Weekend in Tampa, Florida in April.

Davey Boy Smith’s family has been pushing for his induction into the Hall of Fame for quite some time. His son, Harry Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith Jr.), did have a short career in WWE, where he did become tag team champion at one point with The Harty Dynasty alongside Tyson Kidd.

Bulldog had multiple runs in WWF/E throughout the 1980s and 1990s, as well as WCW in the 90s. Over the course of his career, he became WWE tag team champion with the Dynamite Kid as the iconic team, The British Bulldogs, and with Owen Hart. For his singles career, he became Intercontinental champion after beating Bret Hart at Summerslam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London. He was also the inaugural WWE European champion.

Previously, The Bella Twins and Jushin Thunder Liger were both rumored for WWE Hall of Fame inductions for this year. WWE has not yet confirmed or announced their inductions for this year’s class.