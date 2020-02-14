More On WWE Hall Of Fame Spoilers, Announcements Likely to Come Soon

A new report is adding credence to the news earlier this week about a couple of impending WWE Hall of Fame announcements. The WON reports that the news earlier this week about the Bella Twins and Jushin Liger being inducted this year are accurate.

As expected, the Bella Twins’ induction is to continue the tradition of inducting a women every year. Since they both just retired, the idea is that it makes sense to have them go in together. Liger also retired recently, though he only worked a couple of WWE matches in his career — a 1990 win over Akira Nogami at the WWF/AJPW/NJPW Wrestling Summit, and a win over Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. However, his reputation and lengthy career makes him a logical choice.

The WON noted they expect that the announcements will come “imminently.” The Hall of Fame will take place on April 2nd, 2020 during WrestleMania 36 week and will air live on WWE Network.