David Starr Says Goodbye to wXw After Losing Career vs. Title Match
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
David Starr has bid wXw farewell after losing his career vs. title match at 16 Carat Gold. As reported earlier, Starr lost in the main event of Saturday’s show to Bobby Gunns in a match where Gunn’s Unified World Wrestling Championship and Starr’s wXw career were on the line. With Starr’s time in the company done, he took to Twitter to thank the promotion, fans, talent and more.
You can see his post below:
Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence.
Saying ‘thank you’ to @wXwGermany doesn’t really do it justice, but it’s all I got right now.
I love you all. Fans, wrestlers, production, ring crew, everyone.
I owe you my world.
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) March 8, 2020
