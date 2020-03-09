David Starr Says Goodbye to wXw After Losing Career vs. Title Match

David Starr has bid wXw farewell after losing his career vs. title match at 16 Carat Gold. As reported earlier, Starr lost in the main event of Saturday’s show to Bobby Gunns in a match where Gunn’s Unified World Wrestling Championship and Starr’s wXw career were on the line. With Starr’s time in the company done, he took to Twitter to thank the promotion, fans, talent and more.

