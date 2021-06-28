wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Says FTR ‘Learned From’ Randy Orton In Post on Twitter
FTR learned a lot from Randy Orton, and Dax Harwood paid a bit of tribute to the Legend Killer via Twitter on Sunday. Harwood posted to his social media account acknowledging how he and Cash Wheeler, as The Revival, learned from Orton when they were paired with him in WWE, sharing pics of their attack on Konnan from last night’s AEW Dynamite and writing:
“We learned from the ‘Legend Killer’. Now, we’re just Living Legends.”
The Revival were teamed up with Orton for a run in 2019 after Orton requested to work with them.
We learned from the “Legend Killer”. Now, we’re just Living Legends. #FTR#TopGuys #GTTOAT pic.twitter.com/KrfSwyAbdM
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 27, 2021
