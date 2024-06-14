Dax Harwood Reveals The Match That Made Him Want To Become a Pro Wrestler

Dax Harwood has revealed the match that made him want to become a professional wrestler when he grew up. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday, retweeting a post celebrating the 31st anniversary of Bret Hart’s King of the Ring win and noting that was when he knew his future.

Harwood wrote:

“The night I decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up.”

Harwood is currently out of action due to a back injury.