Dax Harwood Reveals The Match That Made Him Want To Become a Pro Wrestler
June 14, 2024 | Posted by
Dax Harwood has revealed the match that made him want to become a professional wrestler when he grew up. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday, retweeting a post celebrating the 31st anniversary of Bret Hart’s King of the Ring win and noting that was when he knew his future.
Harwood wrote:
“The night I decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up.”
Harwood is currently out of action due to a back injury.
