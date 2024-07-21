wrestling / News
DEFY For The Glory Results 7.19.24: Women’s Title Match, More
July 21, 2024 | Posted by
DEFY Wrestling held their For The Glory show on Saturday noght, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Seattle, Washington show, per Fightful:
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: C4 def. Sinner And Saint & The Bollywood Boyz
* Man Like DeReiss def. Evan Rivers
* Sebastian Wolfe def. Coco Flash
* Anthony Bowens & Randy Myers def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Amira
* Artemis Spencer def. Mark Haskins