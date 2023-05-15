DEFY Vertigo Results 5.13.23: Nick Wayne Defends World Title, More

DEFY Wrestling held its latest show Vertigo on Saturday, with Nick Wayne defending the DEFY World Title and more. The promotion sent along the full results for the show, which you can see below:

* Joey Janela def. Miles Deville (w/Tara Zep)

* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Keith (c) def. Evan Rivers

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Second Gear Crew def. Sinner And Saint

* Nick Gage def. Artemis Spencer

* Schaff def. Black Taurus

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Trish Adora

* DEFY World Championship Match: Nick Wayne def. El Phantasmo