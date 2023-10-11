wrestling / News
Demetrious Johnson Wants Tony Khan To Let Him Fight Sammy Guevara
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, ONE FC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson asked Tony Khan to let him fight with Sammy Guevara. Johnson was in Seattle for AEW WrestleDream, where had a face-off with certain wrestlers, including Guevara.
He wrote: “Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass @sammyguevara 😡 #AEWDynamite”
Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass @sammyguevara 😡 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pq2mLckInL
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 11, 2023
