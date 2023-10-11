wrestling / News

Demetrious Johnson Wants Tony Khan To Let Him Fight Sammy Guevara

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Demetrious Johnson

In a post on Twitter, ONE FC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson asked Tony Khan to let him fight with Sammy Guevara. Johnson was in Seattle for AEW WrestleDream, where had a face-off with certain wrestlers, including Guevara.

He wrote: “Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass @sammyguevara 😡 #AEWDynamite

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading