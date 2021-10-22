Deonna Purrazzo Is Excited to See The IInspiration Coming to Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is looking forward to seeing The Iinspiration making their way into Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory this weekend. The former IIconics are set to debut at Saturday’s PPV, and Purrazzo spoke with AJ Singh on The Wrassingh Show. AJ sent along highlights from the show, and you can check them out below:

On The Iinspiration debuting for Impact: “I think it’s great for our roster! I think the fact that IMPACT has really become a landing spot and people are seeking out IMPACT Wrestling to give them the opportunities that maybe they didn’t feel they got elsewhere or that IMPACT is giving people, who have been buying on the indies for a long time, the opportunity to be on a bigger stage and show what they got! So, for The IInspiration to come in and want to be a part of our Knockouts division – they’re in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match against Decay at Bound for Glory. I think it’s going to be a really special moment for our knockouts division and for Cassie and Jess, themselves.

“I don’t see them as competition because I think that as of right now they’re a tag team, they’re not coming for my Knockouts Championship.. so maybe it would be a different story if they decide they want the Knockouts Championship. But as of now, I love them both and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do here at IMPACT Wrestling.”

On Awesome Kong being inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame: “I was so excited to hear that news at Knockouts Knockdown, to see her there at Knockouts Knockdown, there’s no one more deserving! She is like the knockout OG. She broke barriers and glass ceilings and in so many ways for us as a knockouts division but as women’s wrestlers in the entire industry!

“As a whole for us to be able to do what we do today so we owe so much gratitude to Awesome Kong for what she’s done and I think that this is the perfect way for her to kind of close that chapter of her life is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame!”