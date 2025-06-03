Deonna Purrazzo Loved Getting to Face Mariah May in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed facing former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May on an April edition of AEW Dynamite last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on facing Mariah May: “Yeah (I’ve had some favorite opponents at AEW). I really loved working with Mariah May, and I think there was so much more we could have done and so much more we could still play with if we were ever gonna wrestle again. Because she’s who I interrupted on my debut in Jersey and I think she’s a great wrestler.”

On Mariah May’s storyline with Toni Storm: “I think that she’s told an incredible story with Toni (Storm) up until this point but, I was a large part of that story and also, she cost me the AEW Women’s World Championship. So, I’m coming for you.”

As previously reported, Mariah May is said to have departed from AEW and is on her way to WWE.