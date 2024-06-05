Deonna Purrazzo Says WWE Working With TNA Is Mind-Blowing

In an interview with Dexerto, Deonna Purrazzo commented on WWE’s new working relationship with TNA Wrestling, which she described as mind-blowing. Here are highlights;

On not getting a Women’s title rematch: “[Toni] never acknowledged the fact she tapped out. I should be the AEW Women’s World Champion right now. Toni tapped out. I never got a rematch.”

On WWE working with TNA: “WWE working with anyone… it kind of blows everyone’s minds. I don’t think anyone had that on their bingo card. For them to cultivate this relationship with TNA, there are so many people there, my husband of course, Jordynne Grace, to see them get that opportunity is amazing. If this flourishes and there’s more opportunity for not just Jordynne Grace, but for anyone on the roster, that could be really special. It’s gonna put more eyes on the product.”

On a possible rematch with Mayu Iwatani: “Iwatani has always been phenomenal. We got to wrestle a bit when I was in Stardom, also way back in the day she beat me in the Ring of Honor tournament to crown a women’s champion at the time. She kicked me out of the tournament back then and I hold a grudge, so that would be amazing.”