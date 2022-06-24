wrestling / News
Details Announced For TERMINUS 3, Will Take Place Next Month
June 23, 2022 | Posted by
The first details have been announced for TERMINUS’ third event. The company announced on Thursday that TERMINUS 3 will take place on July 21st from the the Oasis Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
Details on talent have yet to be revealed. The most recent event took place back in February and saw Jonathan Gresham defend his ROH World Championship in the main event against Santana.
T E R M I N U S • 3
ALL • ROADS • LEAD • HERE
7. 21. 2022 • ATLANTA GA
🎟https://t.co/bOefyex1pZ pic.twitter.com/FFxpo70Iwz
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) June 24, 2022
