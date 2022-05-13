Details On Attendance and Google Interest For WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Wrestlemania Backlash this past Sunday had an attendance of 8,000 fans with 7,200 paid. The event happened at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. It was announced as a sellout, and basically was, with only 200 seats not sold or comped.

It was noted that the building holds 14,000 and pro wrestling set up usually has 10,000. However, both WWE and AEW have been going with the practice of not opening up the entire building and then claiming a sellout. They estimate a lower number that will draw and try to only sell to that number. When it’s reached, they’ll open up more sections.

Wrestlemania Backlash had 200,000 searches on Google, far less than the UFC event (two million) and Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight the night before (three million).

The show brought in 8,200 on traditional PPV, which hardly matters these days due to how few people use it. Most subscribe to Peacock and watch he shows there. This is actually up from Elimination Chamber, which had 7,800 PPV buys, but obviously down from Wrestlemania.