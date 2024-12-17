wrestling / News
Details On David Penzer’s Second Memoir
David Penzer is releasing a new book, titled SITTING RINGSIDE, VOLUME 2: THE XWF, TNA AND LIFE AFTER WRESTLING. The following details were issued:
SITTING RINGSIDE, VOLUME 2: THE XWF, TNA AND LIFE AFTER WRESTLING’ by David Penzer with Guy Evans
2001: A Wrestling Odyssey.
With the wrestling business still reeling from the recent sale of WCW, David Penzer exits the company with an uncertain path ahead. At first, David finds a measure of comfort in the form of a (short-term) severance agreement, but as the weeks and months progress, his future appears increasingly in doubt. Is this the effective end for our personable protagonist?
Spoiler alert: no – it isn’t! As such, this second volume of Sitting Ringside covers David’s career post-WCW (2001-2024), with a particular focus on just some of the following topics:
*The remarkable untold story of the ‘X’ Wrestling Federation;
*On-the-road adventures with ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper;
*The halcyon days of TNA Wrestling;
*Never-before-heard insight on a profound wrestling tragedy;
*An unlikely yet impactful return (see what we did there?)…and much, much more!
Co-written by NITRO author Guy Evans, Sitting Ringside Volume 2 is the continuation (and culmination?) of an unlikely wrestling success story.
Print Length: 400 pages
Foreword by Mike Tenay
Order from Amazon or at http://DavidPenzerBook.com NOW!