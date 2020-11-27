wrestling / News
Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been During WWE’s Thunderdome Shows
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon has not been around any more than usual with the WWE having a residency at the Amway Center in Orlando. At the WWE Performance Center, McMahon stayed in his office most of the day and didn’t appear outside much.
He has been attending tapings and sitting in the Gorilla Position for shows, which didn’t happen on Smackdown for months before the pandemic. Before the move to Orlando, McMahon would rarely appear at Smackdown on Fridays.
