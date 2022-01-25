Details On Visiting Talent At The WRLD On GCW

A new report has details on some talent backstage at The WRLD on GCW last night. According to PWInsider, Joel and Jose Maximo were visiting at the show and there was some discussion of them working for the promotion in the future.

Sam Roberts and Julius Smokes were also at the PPV, and there were several family of friends of those within the company in attendance.

Finally, while Nick Wayne didn’t appear on the show, he was in attendance and wasn’t injured. Wayne commented about missing the show, writing: