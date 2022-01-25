wrestling / News
Details On Visiting Talent At The WRLD On GCW
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has details on some talent backstage at The WRLD on GCW last night. According to PWInsider, Joel and Jose Maximo were visiting at the show and there was some discussion of them working for the promotion in the future.
Sam Roberts and Julius Smokes were also at the PPV, and there were several family of friends of those within the company in attendance.
Finally, while Nick Wayne didn’t appear on the show, he was in attendance and wasn’t injured. Wayne commented about missing the show, writing:
“Due to circumstances that neither I nor GCW had control of, I was unfortunately not able to perform tonight at The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom. We still live to perform another day, Love y’all. Tonight was history making.”