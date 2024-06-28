Dijak Reveals When He Was Told WWE Wouldn’t Renew His Contract

As previously reported, Dijak is now a free agent after leaving WWE, as his contract expired today. In an interview with Fightful, Dijak spoke about when he was informed that his WWE contract would not be renewed.

He said: “(I was told) not that long ago. For one reason or another, I was told to not get in the specifics of the date. I don’t know whether it matters or not. It was somewhat recently. Let’s put it this way; I’ve been trying to negotiate with WWE. When I started, and even as recently as two years ago, contracts were renegotiated years in advance. I’ve had probably five or six contracts with WWE. Right now, is the deepest into a contract by two years that I’ve ever gotten. The closest I’ve gotten on another deal before it was renewed, was two years out.”

He also spoke about the advantage of being free right away instead of having a non-compete clause if he were released. He added: “It’s a double-edged sword. The pros are, save everything for a couple days in advance and go, ‘I’m free tomorrow,’ and all of a sudden I’m the fun new toy right away. Where others go this guy has been released, they make their fun video, and everyone has to wait three months to book them. It’s a big pro. I was on WWE programming eight days ago on Speed. ‘Haha, Speed,’ it’s still viewed by 2.3 million people. I was the pinned tweet for WWE yesterday,” he said. “I found out (about the contract not being renewed) after I wrestled Xavier Woods, obviously. Maybe not obviously, because I probably would have done it regardless. I’ll state it as fact; I found out after I wrestled Xavier Woods, but I found out before everybody publicly advertised that match and it got posted.“