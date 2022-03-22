DJ Valentino Khan Set To Perform At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has announced that DJ Valentino Khan, who performed at last year’s SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is set to perform at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas. The company notes that Khan will “welcome fans with the hottest hits in music as they arrive at AT&T Stadium each night in Dallas.”

Here’s the full release from WWE:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WrestleMania 38, where he will welcome fans with the hottest hits in music as they arrive at AT&T Stadium each night in Dallas.

WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Khan became the first-ever DJ to play at a WWE event when he performed at SummerSlam last August at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Live music plays a vital role in elevating the WWE fan experience and we couldn’t think of a better way to jumpstart each night of WrestleMania than to have Valentino Khan kick off our biggest event of the year,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

“Words can’t express how hyped I am to be playing WrestleMania,” said Khan. “It’s the Super Bowl of sports entertainment. I’ve been a lifelong fan of WWE and to be part of such a massive two-night event is a true honor and I can’t wait to play at AT&T Stadium. See you all in Dallas.”

Khan is a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and artist whose music truly knows no bounds. His versatility and lethal ear for good music has granted him production credits for the likes of Lil Pump, French Montana, 2 Chainz, T.I, and Dizzee Rascal. From making music with Grammy-winning artists Major Lazer, Skrillex, Diplo, Bruno Mars & Tyga, to performing on some music’s biggest stages such as EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, and Ultra Music Festival, Valentino Khan is excited to check one stage off his bucket list at WrestleMania. A heavyweight in his own right, Khan continues to break barriers with original tracks, production credentials, and incredible live sets.

WrestleMania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.com.