Doc Gallows Sees Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH as a Positive

Doc Gallows is excited to see what comes from Tony Khan buying ROH, as he discussed in a new interview. As reported earlier this month, Khan announced the purchase of Ring of Honor and the Good Brothers member told Wrestling Inc that he sees it as a good thing.

“I saw it as a positive,” Gallows told the site. “You look at the influx of Ring Of Honor talent that came over, maybe unsurely to Impact, then you look at the size of the AEW roster, I think there’s going to be a lot of positives there for younger guys, and guys who are competing for television time. To go to Ring Of Honor and cultivate that brand under the guide of AEW.”

He continued, “Which obviously Tony Khan and the team there is very wrestling positive. The fans, I think want to see that brand continue. So, I think that’s going to be nothing but good to cultivate talent, and give some talent that’s trying to squeeze in there on Dynamite and Rampage a chance to show what they can do as well.”

ROH will return to shows with Supercard of Honor on April 1st in Dallas, where FTR will battle The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.