Dominik Mysterio Says He Never Felt Like He Was In His Dad’s Shadow

Dominik Mysterio began his WWE career teaming with his father Rey, but he says he never felt like he was in his dad’s shadow. Dominik spoke with ESPN Dayon and talked about distinguishing himself from his dad, which he didn’t feel pressure to do.

“I never really looked at it as like being in his shadow,” Dom said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It was almost just like I knew what had to be done and the path straight ahead and I just kind of kept my head down and kept working. I didn’t really focus about filling in his shoes … I never really focused too much on him being kind of like my ball and chain, kind of holding me down a little bit.”

He continued, “The company having the trust in me to main event, I was the first person to main event Smackdown, NXT and Raw all in the same week, so like things like that I don’t really like think about it because life is just moving so fast.”

Dominik is currently involved in a storyline where he’s caught between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on Raw.