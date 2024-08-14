Dominik Mysterio References Logan Paul’s Japan Incident On Paul’s Podcast

Dominik Mysterio did a little trolling of Logan Paul over his infamous incident in Japan on Paul’s own podcast. As most may remember, Paul got in serious trouble back in 2017 when he posted video of himself visiting Aokigahara Forest, known as a place with a high rate of suicides, that featured a dead body to which Paul laughed in disbelief upon seeing. The video, combined with some other controversies, led to Paul’s YouTube channel being demonetized at the time amid a massive blowback.

During an appearance on Impaulsive, Mysterio was talking about WWE’s tour of Japan which Paul wasn’t a part of and made a knowing reference to Paul’s issues in the country. As Wrestling Inc reports, Mysterio said, “I’ve been very blessed to go travel the world with this job. I just came back from Japan last week. It was really nice. We had a blast. You guys haven’t been to Japan? You’ve never been?”

Mysterio laughed and as Paul mentioned that he had other commitments and couldn’t go on the tour, Mysterio said, “I’m just making sure. I didn’t know if you were shadow-banned. … I didn’t know if you were put on a list or something.” Paul professed that he was able to go to the country.

The former US Champion previously mentioned how The Rock cut ties with him over the controversy and it led to their relationship fracturing.