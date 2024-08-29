– During a recent interview with The New York Post before WWE Bash in Berlin, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed his storyline with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights:

Dominik on being the most hated heel in WWE: “I am the most hated. I am the bad guy. I think I’m one of the only people, if not the only person to turn heel while already being the heel. It’s kind of just pouring more gasoline on the fire at that point. It’s just really cool. I’m just blessed for all the opportunities and I’m thankful for them. I’m just doing me. They hate me because I’m pretty.”

On why The Judgment Day got rid of the Terror Twins: “Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together.”

On WWE’s restraint with his storyline: “People still want that edginess we would get back in the Attitude Era but the innuendos and the little things here and there (we do) is more than enough because people want to keep tuning back in to see if we do ever cross that and see if does happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. Things can still happen. We’ll see what the future holds.”

On why he prefers Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley: “I think with Rhea it was almost like I had to get permission as far as doing this, I had to get her permission to do that. If I wanted Mami to hold me, I had to ask for permission. As you see, I don’t have to do that with Liv. We’re very free with each other, comfortable. We know the history there and we kind of clicked right away. Our connection kind of just happened and we’ll see where it goes. We’re brand new so we are kind of just testing the waters but it’s been great.”

Dominik Mysterio will be in action this weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin. He’ll be teaming with Liv Morgan against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena iN Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.