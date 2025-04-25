Dominik Mysterio Says His Ribs Are Always Hurting, Notes He Suffered a Punctured Lung in 2022

In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about having rib pain a lot and noted that he suffered a punctured lung back in 2022. The injury happened in a match with Edge, when Mysterio came up short on a frog splash.

He said: “It’s probably a lingering thing from when I punctured a lung with Edge, that one match. That’s what it could be, but it’s also probably from the spears (from Bron Breakker). I did the frog splash and it had been a long time since I had wrestled at that point, so I came up a little short and cracked a small rib and that punctured my lung. It’s what happened with JD [McDonagh]. His was ten times worse. We were in Portland, Oregon and I had a 7 AM flight back home and I got to the hospital at maybe midnight. They did X-rays and I was like, ‘Hey, can I just get the fuck home.’ They were like, ‘You can’t fly with one of these. We can do X-rays at 5 AM again and if it’s small enough, it’s your choice.’ They did it and they were like, ‘It’s small enough. It’s your choice.’ ‘Get me the fuck home.’“