Donovan Dijak Says He Enjoyed Watching Shows In the ThunderDome

Donovan Dijak says that watching WWE shows in person at the ThunderDome was a personal highlight for him. WWE used the ThunderDome arena, which included virtual screens with fans to simulate a live audience, during the lockdown era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dijak told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that whatever qualms he may have had with the booking of the shows, he loved being able to watch the shows from inside the arena.

“The most fun part of the ThunderDome, it was not being T-BAR, it was the fact that in Amway, especially, was some of the coolest experiences not only in my life, but in the history of WWE,” Dijak said. “What we got to experience was so cool in that it was a big empty arena filming Monday Night Raw. As talent, we’d finish our segment, which was unique because you’re wrestling in front of screens and it’s a futuristic thing, but even cooler was, we’d finish, we’d go to catering, we’d take our food, and we’d sit in the nosebleed seats in a huge empty arena, and watch, from the hardcam point of view, Monday Night Raw as a fan for only us.”

He continued, “That was the coolest thing, as a fan of wrestling. I’m getting my own personal Monday Night Raw. As a fan, it was probably the coolest thing you could experience. It’s like if you are trillionaire who could rent WWE for yourself. I remember sitting there and having these thoughts, ‘This will never happen again.’ That was a personal highlight for me. The actual product, not so much.”

Dijak exited WWE last week when his contract expired and was not renewed.