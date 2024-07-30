– During a recent interview with Wrestling With Things, former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak commented on his recent exit from WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Donovan Dijak on not being re-signed by WWE: “I can’t in all good consciousness say that this was Triple H’s regime, because there’s too much change right. Two years ago, would have been easy, said Vince McMahon, his fault, buck stops at him, he owns the company, he runs the creative, everything. Every single decision went by Vince McMahon.”

On how things have changed under WWE: “Now it’s different, now it’s owned by Endeavor, which has a board of directors, which has WWE personnel integrated, and then there’s a layer under that of creative so there’s a ton of people who could make this call … I can’t point the finger and say it’s this person’s fault or it’s that person’s fault or anything, I just don’t know.”