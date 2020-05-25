Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 C Block Second Round Results

Dragon Gate held the second round of the C Block in the King of Gate 2020 tournament yesterday. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Masato Yoshino, Don Fujii & Yasushi Kanda defeated Punch Tominaga, Kota Minoura & Oji Shiiba

* King Of Gate 2020 C Block 2nd Round: Dragon Dia defeated Kazma Sakamoto

* King Of Gate 2020 C Block 2nd Round: Eita defeated Ben-K