Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 C Block Second Round Results

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Gate held the second round of the C Block in the King of Gate 2020 tournament yesterday. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Masato Yoshino, Don Fujii & Yasushi Kanda defeated Punch Tominaga, Kota Minoura & Oji Shiiba

* King Of Gate 2020 C Block 2nd Round: Dragon Dia defeated Kazma Sakamoto

* King Of Gate 2020 C Block 2nd Round: Eita defeated Ben-K

