Dragon Lee In-Ring For WWE For The First Time In St. Petersburg
As previously reported, Dragon Lee had his on-screen debut for WWE earlier this week. Now, Lee has debuted in-ring at a WWE Live event for the promotion in St. Petersburg yesterday. His first match consisted of a singles bout against Eddy Thorpe (fka Karl Fredericks). You can see a few highlight images from the event below.
Looks like Dragon Lee is working tonight's #WWENXT House Show in St Petersburg, FL.
📸revengexgamer on Twitter pic.twitter.com/atH0SuuNsU
— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 12, 2023
Dragon Lee made his WWE in-ring debut at an NXT Live Event tonight. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ar1VSaYWmx
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 12, 2023
