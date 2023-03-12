Dragon Lee In-Ring For WWE For The First Time In St. Petersburg

As previously reported, Dragon Lee had his on-screen debut for WWE earlier this week. Now, Lee has debuted in-ring at a WWE Live event for the promotion in St. Petersburg yesterday. His first match consisted of a singles bout against Eddy Thorpe (fka Karl Fredericks). You can see a few highlight images from the event below.

Looks like Dragon Lee is working tonight's #WWENXT House Show in St Petersburg, FL. 📸revengexgamer on Twitter pic.twitter.com/atH0SuuNsU — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 12, 2023