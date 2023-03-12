wrestling / News

Dragon Lee In-Ring For WWE For The First Time In St. Petersburg

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Dragon Lee Image Credit: ROH

As previously reported, Dragon Lee had his on-screen debut for WWE earlier this week. Now, Lee has debuted in-ring at a WWE Live event for the promotion in St. Petersburg yesterday. His first match consisted of a singles bout against Eddy Thorpe (fka Karl Fredericks). You can see a few highlight images from the event below.

