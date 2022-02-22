Drake Maverick Reportedly Working on WWE Creative Team

Drake Maverick is reportedly back with WWE, albeit backstage as a part of the company’s creative team. PWInsider reports that Maverick is working on the Raw creative team, and started three to four weeks ago.

Maverick, real name James Curtin, was an on-screen talent for WWE from, 2017 through his release in 2021, with a brief time away when he was released in 2020 and then released an emotional video that got him re-signed by the company.