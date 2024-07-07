Drew McIntyre Attacks Adam Pearce After WWE Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre caused quite the scene during the WWE Money in the Bank post-show scrum. McIntyre won the men’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed in his title shot during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins match, but ended up being pinned by Priest after CM Punk attacked McIntyre.

During the post-show scrum, McIntyre called Punk out after he intruded on the set and went as far as to attack the officials who came out to stop him, including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. After McIntyre hit Pearce, the two ended up arguing with each other. Wade Barrett had to get involved, warning McIntyre that if he hit Pearce again, his career would end. McIntyre ended up being escorted out by McIntyre.