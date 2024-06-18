UPDATED: Following his “quitting” WWE on Raw, Drew McIntyre has wiped himself from social media. As PWInsider reports, McIntyre has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

As of this writing, his TikTok account is still active.

ORIGINAL: Drew McIntyre says he is “quitting” WWE, announcing his decision on Raw. Monday night’s show saw McIntyre charge to the ring and say CM Punk’s name, which caused the audience to chant Punk’s name. McIntyre said he can’t do this anymore and added, “I quit.”

McIntyre then confronted Triple H after the ad break and said that he was serious and that he heard Triple H say at the Clash of the Castle press conference that he loves Punk. He said he was done and walked out.