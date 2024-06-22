Drew McIntyre Returns To Social Media, Will Be at Monday’s WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre is back on social media after his attack on CM Punk during Smackdown, and will be on next week’s WWE Raw. After he appeared on Friday’s show and assaulted CM Punk, McIntyre reactivated his social media accounts. His first post was a captionless photo of a bloody Homelander from The Boys, as you can see below.

Kayla Braxton noted on Smackdown that McIntyre, who “quit” WWE on this week’s Raw, will be on next Monday’s show. The updated cars for Monday’s show is:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Drew McIntyre appears