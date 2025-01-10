Drew McIntyre Wants A Match and Promo Time With John Cena

In an interview with the Babyfaces podcast (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre gave his reaction to John Cena entering the Royal Rumble and said that he wants a match with him. McIntyre also said he’d like promo time against the former 16-time world champion.

He said: “Good luck. I want time on the microphone with him and I want that one-on-one match, and I’m going to make it happen, one way or another. Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up in the ring with me in the Rumble because the last person who got in my way at the Rumble last year and was aiming to main event WrestleMania was CM Punk, and I tore his tricep off the bone. I’ll maybe ask Cena to pick the muscle or pick the bone because I’m tearing it or breaking it.“