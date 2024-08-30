Early Update on PPV Buys For AEW All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the PPV buys for AEW All In, which aired live from Wembley Stadium this past Sunday. Tony Khan noted during the press conference that it was one of the two biggest of the year, along with Revolution. That event had 180,000 buys.

According to the WON, All In was up 40.8% from Forbidden Door for TV buys, with streaming numbers up 45%. That would be an estimated 167,000 to 173,000 PPV buys for this event, not counting late buys.

Of those who bought All In, 46.2% also bought Forbidden Door. Of those who bought this year’s WWE Summerslam, only 5.5% also bought All In.

The final number for last year’s All In was 205,000. This year’s will end up being the fourth or fifth largest in AEW history.