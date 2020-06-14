wrestling / News

EC3 Buys His WWE Action Figure at Target and Throws It in Trash

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
EC3 NXT TV 61318 WWE Main Event

– Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared a video clip on his Twitter account earlier today. The clip shows him finding his WWE Mattel Basic action figure at a Target store and purchasing it. After walking out of the Target, EC3 then just casually throws the unopened action figure in the trash.

As previously reported, EC3 was released by WWE last April.

