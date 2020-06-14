wrestling / News
EC3 Buys His WWE Action Figure at Target and Throws It in Trash
June 14, 2020
– Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared a video clip on his Twitter account earlier today. The clip shows him finding his WWE Mattel Basic action figure at a Target store and purchasing it. After walking out of the Target, EC3 then just casually throws the unopened action figure in the trash.
As previously reported, EC3 was released by WWE last April.
There is an ec3 figure available at the @target in Winter Garden, FL.
Happy Hunting pic.twitter.com/gcaeInqdtt
— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) June 14, 2020
