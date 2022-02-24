Eddie Kingston Says He Wants the Chris Jericho That Triple H ‘Hated’ At AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho are set to do battle at AEW Revolution, and Kingston is looking for the Jericho that his “close friend” Triple H hated to show up. Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Kingston and Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation, during which a match was set between them at the PPV. During the promo, Kingston said he wanted the best version of Jericho and name-dropped the WWE executive whom Jericho famously faced at WrestleMania 18 and butted heads with in WWE at the time.

“Don’t give me the Chris Jericho from the Mimosa Mayhem Match or the Chris Jericho who got thrown off a cage by MJF,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). “Give me the Jericho who was the first World Champion in this company, the one who bled buckets in Tennessee. Give me the Jericho who turned WCW upside down. Give me the Chris Jericho that your close Levesque hated. If you don’t, I’m gonna eat you up alive.”

You can see the full updated card for the PPV here.