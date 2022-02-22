wrestling / News
Edge Appears On WWE Raw, Declares Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38 Match
February 21, 2022
Edge is looking for an opponent for WrestleMania 38, as he made clear during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw the Rated-R Superstar come out and cut a promo, saying that he’s looking for someone to step up and face him at the PPV.
The promo saw Edge allude to some names like AJ Styles and Finn Balor, but didn’t name a challenger himself. You can see a clip from the segment below:
.@EdgeRatedR has thrown down the gauntlet for #WrestleMania. Who’s going to step up and take the challenge? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jLTbaf7qe4
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
