wrestling / News
Edge Beats AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 After Damian Priest Appears, Styles Cut During Entrance (Clips)
Edge defeated AJ Styles on night two of WrestleMania 38, but it took Damian Priest to make it happen. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles on Sunday’s show after a lengthy match that saw the two countering and kicking out of each other’s moves. Styles was set to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm when Priest appeared and distracted him long enough for Edge to recover. Edge then speared a leaping Styles for the pin. Priest and Edge then revealed they were allied, and posed together after the match.
It was reported on Friday that Edge was being positioned to get a stable built around him, with Priest being mentioned for the group.
Coming down to the ring for the match, Styles was bleeding from a cut on the side of his face. Ryan Satin reports that Styles clipped the side of his face against the set by accident, which is what caused the cut.
You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.
They don't want none!#WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/kHOfG433BC
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
This @EdgeRatedR is DIFFERENT.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hmz7BOFSKq
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
🗣 LET'S GO!!!#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/iSJNYX21X2
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@EdgeRatedR got the knees up!#WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/2cgRG81OLN
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Oh no!!!#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/5G94IquMiC
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
Desperate times call for desperate measures for @AJStylesOrg! #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/HrGXVIyMNh
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Is @AJStylesOrg going to tap?!?!#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/Ka7IVCCfXE
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
HOLY 🤯!!!#WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/w4efXyNQ6u
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg busts out some vintage offense against @EdgeRatedR in their #WrestleMania showdown. pic.twitter.com/CFbjTPy5d8
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
😮#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/g4eyzg6zYD
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
👀#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR @AJStylesOrg @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/s30HZ6d6fq
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns