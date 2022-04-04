Edge Beats AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 After Damian Priest Appears, Styles Cut During Entrance (Clips)

Edge defeated AJ Styles on night two of WrestleMania 38, but it took Damian Priest to make it happen. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles on Sunday’s show after a lengthy match that saw the two countering and kicking out of each other’s moves. Styles was set to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm when Priest appeared and distracted him long enough for Edge to recover. Edge then speared a leaping Styles for the pin. Priest and Edge then revealed they were allied, and posed together after the match.

It was reported on Friday that Edge was being positioned to get a stable built around him, with Priest being mentioned for the group.

Coming down to the ring for the match, Styles was bleeding from a cut on the side of his face. Ryan Satin reports that Styles clipped the side of his face against the set by accident, which is what caused the cut.

