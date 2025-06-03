– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE NXT Superstar Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) discussed possibly making a return to AEW after making some earlier appearances there in the past. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Elayna Black on her earlier appearances in AEW: “I was doing AEW actually for like that a few weeks or a month or two before like my WWE trial, and I thought I was going to end up at AEW. I was doing — I did a few dark matches, and I loved it there. Like, I thought I was going to end up there first. I remember — ’cause it was just at the time like it was like the end of 2020, I was kind of picking up steam on the indies and like people were doing Dark and stuff — and I was I felt like I was going to end up there and I wanted to end up there.”

On WWE making her an offer before AEW did: “And then it just ended up being, like, I got the WWE tryout the same month that I was doing AEW, and WWE made me an offer before AEW, so I took it. But either way, I knew I wanted to be in a big wrestling company. Like, obviously, I’ve always been a lifelong WWE fan, so I wanted to be there as well.”

On being open to joining AEW: “I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. Like, I watch all the shows, I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I feel like, I’m so much for like storylines and like character and stuff like that. So I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way. So it’s definitely something I would be open to.”

As noted, Elayna Black recently became a free agent.