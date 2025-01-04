Enzo Amore Recalls Fearing He’d Be Fired in WWE

– During a recent chat with Marcus Buff Bagwell, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (aka Real1) discussed an instance where he feared he’d be fired from WWE earlier in his run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Enzo Amore on John Cena saving his career in WWE developmental: “So, then John Cena walks up to Tyler Breeze – who saved my career – and Tyler Breeze said ‘Oh, him and Cass cut promos in promo class for Dusty and their hilarious together.'”

On getting paired with Big Cass: “Triple H did charity, he got me my one match so I can go home to Jersey with my bar story and say ‘Yeah, I did it guys!’ Yeah! That’s what I thought! But apparently John Cena had other plans. I just booked my own tag team partner over Triple H, over Dusty, over everyone’s head to John Cena!”

On fans chanting “SAWFT” during a John Cena vs. Ryback match: “Now we get booked the next tapings, me and Cass haven’t had a match, we’re at the – we’re – I’m thinking I’m getting fired the second I get out of the ring with Cena, I’ve got more heat than anybody, ever!”

On Terry Taylor having him and Cass return to the ring: “So, we got ‘How you doin’?’ and ‘SAWFT’ over in front of the crowd, with the rub of Ryback and the rub of Cena. The whole time I was in NXT, I thought I was getting fired!”